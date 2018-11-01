« 白艾观何以笙箫默感觉到了吗？我好想你哦 速加企鹅862070751 领取188圆前 地址604951 C=O=M | Main | 蒋丰温故而知新~好运来临 现有188前送你 详情加我威*信d38061 哦 地之604954 =CO=M »

Specialized in various types data cables

Dear friends,We are professional manufacturer for USB 2.0 3.0 cable,OTG cable,Audio
cable,IP68 outdoor waterproof wiring,Equipment internal wiring,Development and
design of special cable and electronic products etc..We exported our products to many countries and we have good customers in the
world.We can supply you good quality and good service.If you have any quotation,pls send us,we will send you our good price to
you.I hope we can do business soon or in the future.Wait for your reply.Best regards,Vicky

November 01, 2018 |