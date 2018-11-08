Dear Friend :Nice day ! We provide Shipping service from China with economic price and professional one step service .Our other main shipping services as below :1. Sea Freight ; Air cargo ; Express Delivery2. F B A ; Door to Door Service (DDU; DDP) 3. Railway Freight ; Truck Service4. Customs Brokerage (including Tax refund service)5. Warehouse Services6. Project Logistics7. Purchasing Agent Value-Added Service : 1. Check the suppliers credit and Inspection goods service . Pay suppliers for you .2. We can offer export license and all customs documents (include customs clearance and commodity inspection, fumigation etc) . and useing our company name be the shipper .3. Pick up goods from different suppliers . Consolidate in one shipment in our warehouse to save shipping cost .We are providing professional and reliable logistics service . Pls kindly contact us for best shipping price .Best rgs JohnnyGlobal Interlink Logistics Company.