How to choose a special Table Lamp

Hi,Glad to learn you're on the market of Home Decoration products.The Curtain Rod and Table Lamp are our main products,and we specialize in this field for 7 years.The following is our advantage：200+workers,25 QC Staff and 6 R&D Engineers;3 years' vendor of Wal-mart, Target,Home Depot;UL certification,Walmart QC;USA Warehouse and Shenzhen Factory.We can sure our product with Full Certificate,and our price will make sure less than 20%-30% than your current supplier.If any product meed your demand, please contact us for further information.Your any inquiry or requirement will get prompt attention.Best regards,Simon Hoo