high quality of sheet metal overm

Dear Sir/Madam,



Nice to meet you.



Good day,this is Vera,We are a manufacturer of professional-grade rapid prototyping and fast, low-volume production of parts.



Our products mainly include:



urethane casting -sheet metal overm

urethane casting - transparent part

urethane casting -high temperature

urethane casting -ABS like

CNC milling -metal parts

CNC milling -metal parts

3D printing Nylon Like

3D printing ABS Like



At the same time, we can also help customers to do some assembly, die casting and so on,Will send you the best quotation after receive your inquiry.



Thanks and Best Regards

Vera

Wuxi Colead Rapid Prototyping Technology Co., Ltd