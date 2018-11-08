2018 private new arrival,Bluetooth 5.0,support u win market

Dear partner ,
Glad to know u work on the bluetooth headphone market .Recommend u bluetooth5.0 new arrival :
G1 mode:True wireless TOUCH earbuds ,auto turn on and pair ,metal housing ,very smart mini ,support black & slivery color
Why work with us:
1.Original source ,price is lower 5-8% in the market,one mark work with only one partner or agent, promise your profits.
2.100% full inspection by human before ship,make sure quality,our clients worked with us more than 1 years,repeat order
3.With R&D and engineer team ,there is 5-6 new mode will show at the hk fair ,leading the industry ,cooperation is sustainable .
Please send your enquiry,i will surely give u best price .
Wait your reply ,thanks?
Shine song
CU & August Enterprise Co., Ltd
C DAXU brand
What app:0086-13662290820
Wechat:2016-shine
Glad to know u work on the bluetooth headphone market .Recommend u bluetooth5.0 new arrival :
G1 mode:True wireless TOUCH earbuds ,auto turn on and pair ,metal housing ,very smart mini ,support black & slivery color
Why work with us:
1.Original source ,price is lower 5-8% in the market,one mark work with only one partner or agent, promise your profits.
2.100% full inspection by human before ship,make sure quality,our clients worked with us more than 1 years,repeat order
3.With R&D and engineer team ,there is 5-6 new mode will show at the hk fair ,leading the industry ,cooperation is sustainable .
Please send your enquiry,i will surely give u best price .
Wait your reply ,thanks?
Shine song
CU & August Enterprise Co., Ltd
C DAXU brand
What app:0086-13662290820
Wechat:2016-shine