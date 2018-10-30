USB/HD cable/ manufacture from china

Dear friend，Weiguozeda is a manufacturer of usb data cable in Shenzhen, we are the

enterprise with R&D, production and marketing.Our mission: Quality is

our culture!Production line with Cable bending test machine, Connector Plug

Durable tester, Environmental tester, Salt mist tester.We ensure 99.99% rate

of qualified products, and each product with double test before shipping.Company certification: ISO9001/USB/CE/RoHS.Top customers: Huawei,

Foxconn, Flextronics, Shanghai Pegatron, Shanghai Quanda, Pegatron Corporation,

and Suzhou Green Point.I am looking forward to your reply to have deeply cooperation.Best regards,Jane