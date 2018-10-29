USB Flash Drive-good price

Dear Colleague,Glad to learn you are on the market of USB Flash Drive;Above 10 years production experience,9 pcs copying data machines,Screen

printing/laser/color printing machines are available;One hour reach Hongkong

port,this is how we keep superior quality and competitive offers for global

valued customers.Main products cover:USB Flash Drive/Memory card/Power bank.Any product meed your demand,plz feel free to contact us.Catalogue&free

samples can be offered if price content;May I know your Phone/Whatsapp or Wechat,we can talk more information

there;We're sure your any inquiry or requirement will get prompt attention;Best RegardsSerenaU-Create Technolgy Industrial Co.,ltdProduction

Line:USB Flash Drive|Memory card|Power bank