« 雪花飘然知冬寒何以笙箫默感觉到了吗？我好想你哦 速加维*新v554638 领取188圆前 地址604961 C=O=M | Main | 该歇就歇好想你 特送你188綵金 速加薇*心【d38053】 咨询 链接 604959点C 0 M »

Re: sourcing agent service

Dear director,
We're one of the most experience sourcing agent in China and our office are based at Guangzhou City .
Our production and sales including :
mobile accessories ,promotional gifts ,Christmas gift ,textile & clothing .....
Our ONE-STOP service including all the following featured services :
Sourcing facotries
Searching products (LCL/FCL)
Supplier verification
Factory audit
Consolidation
Payment on behalf
Production monitoring
Container loading
Warehousing
Inspection and Quality control
Export documentation
Worldwide shipping
Please feel free to contact us for any supports .

October 23, 2018 |