produce plastic and metal housing-EB

Hi Sir,
I'm Reanda Pong from EB Mouldings Co.,Ltd of China. a mould manufacturer.
May i know if you import plastic/metal housings of your products from China?
I visited your website,i think maybe you need our services: plastic injection mould
and Aluminium casting mould and finished parts.
For more : www.ebmouldings.com.
Welcome to inquiry !
Best regards
Reanda Pong
reanda@ebmouldings.com
Skype ID: reanda-ebmould
Tel:0086-755-29664151
Fax:0086-755-28942507
Mobile:0086-13510538103
Add:26F,A.2block,shan hai shang cheng area,bao an district,shen zhen ,guang dong ,China 518102
unsubscribe