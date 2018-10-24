phone data line manufacturer

Dear friend,



Good day!

This is Jane here.

We profesion manufacture smart phone usb data cable.

Our top customers, Huawei, Foxconn, Flextronics, Shanghai Pegraton, Shanghai Quanda, PEGATRON Corporations, and Suzhou Green Point.

Comapny Certificate: ISO9001/USB/HDMI/CE/RoHS



Providing original C48 100 quality, Taiwan E75 96 quality iphone lightning cable， TYPE-C, Micro USB cable, and so on..



If you have interest, pls contact with us get more detail.

More query please inform to me for the details, looking forward to hearing from you soon.



Best regards,

jane