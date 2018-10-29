New products release-surface go shockproof case

Hello Everyone,



Here we have an new products coming out,hopefully you will be interesting.



Products: Microsoft surface go shockproof case?



Features:

1.Compatible with original surface go Type cover keyboard

2. Shockproof: Half transparance PC rugged TPU all around

3. Can use the surface Kickstand friendly with any angle.

4. Type cover lock system, keep your surface keyboard close stable on your backpack.

5. 4 Colors match with your Typer cover color ( Black, Light grey, Royal blue, dark Red)?



If you are interested please kindly let us know, we can send you the samples this week.



Upcoming models:

iPad Pro 11 inch 2018

iPad Pro 12.9 inch 2018



If you are interesting,please kindly let us know.



Best regards

Steven Xiong/General manager

TTX Technology (Shenzhen) Co.,Ltd

Tel:86-769-8779938?or 86-769-87779858?Fax:86-769-87779838?Skype:Mobilechina1? Mobile:+86-13554912029

ADD:No 12,Xintang Rd,Wulian Fenggang,Dongguan Guangdong province, China