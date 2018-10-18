High precision channel letter bending machine

Dear Sir:



Wish you have a nice day! Glad to know you on **

Here is Athena speaking from China. We are a professional manufacturer and exporter for CNC channel letter bending machine, 3D letter wall printing machine, and laser welding machine. We also supply alu coils and profile which are used for LED letters’ fabrication.

If you are interested in, pls feel free to contact me any time. Looking forward to hearing from you soon.

Best Regards & Thanks

Athena