wholesale LED Therapy mask























Features£º

1. The number of LED lamp is LED beauty instrument function is another important reference standard. Because more LED lamp will produce more rapid and deep beauty effect, let you do a 10 or even 20 times the effect of other products.

2. LED beauty mask effect: whitening skin, shrink pores, hyperplasia of collagen, increase skin luster and elasticity, anti-aging, firming skin, improve dark circles, bags under the eyes, fine lines, fade dark spots and dry spots, promote wound healing, improve oil pox skin, inhibit acne removing acne, wound bacteria, improve allergic skin, dispelling red blood, accelerate the absorption of skin care products, improve the quality of sleep.

3. Activated the collagen: Promote skin collagen growth, make the skin more translucent and whitening.

4. Tighten Pores: Tighten pores, making the skin firmer, improve skin brightness, more smooth and elastic.

5. Accelerate Detoxification: Effectively accelerate skin metabolism rate, promote the excretion of toxins of skin.

Specification:

Type: Photon LED Facial Mask

Color: Clear

Material: ABS

Light Color: Red, Blue, Yellow

Light Type: LED

Size: 21*15.5*11cm/8.27*6.10*4.33inch (approx.)

Application: Home Use, Salon

Function: Wribkle Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Moisturizing, Nutrition Lead in

LED Light Photon Therapy:

Red Light: 620nm-750nm

1. Whitening your skin and reduce fine lines.

2. Shrinking your pores and smooth your skin.

3. Improve problem skin and repairs blemished skin.

4. Lock Water and Supply Water to Skin, reduces skin sensitivity.

Blue Light: 470nm-495nm

1. Smooth skin, rejuvenates sensitive skin.

2. Increase skin elasticity, firming your skin.

3. For tender, dark, uneven color, wrinkles, rough pores, dry, dull and loose facial skin.

Yellow Light: 590nm-620nm

1. Through the skin 3-5mm, strengthen your muscles and immune system.

2. Restores the balance of sensitive skin.

3. Increase skin elasticity, tighten skin.

How to Use

Tips: Every day use, 15mins/time. Recommend use with mask/essence.

1.Clean your face.

2.Apply a mask.

3.Wear the LED mask, and plug in.

4.Finish.

Package List:

1 x LED mask

1 x User manual

1 x USB Cable

1 x Electrical Cord for Phone Power















Package includes







Package List: 1 x LED mask 1 x User manual 1 x USB Cable 1 x Electrical Cord for Phone Power











If you are interested in above product, please contact us, thanks