« 那就去尽力做匆匆了伊人死鬼 这么长时间不来找我 加我薇*心v336458 特送你188材金 地址604957 点C~O~M | Main | df27e3ee93a72648≤一线生产主管必修的7大职业操守 »

Do you like this table lamp,curtain rod?

Hi,

It's Simon Hoo from ilumon LLC. Hope this email finds you well.

Glad to learn you're on the market of Home Decoration products.

This is a brief profile about us.

200+workers,25 QC Staff and 6 R&D Engineers
2 production line
7 years experience
3 years' vendor of Wal-mart, Target,Home Depot
UL certification,Walmart QC
USA Warehouse and Shenzhen Factory
Ready to delivery(USA) or 25 days’ Lead time.
The 2 main products are Curtain Rod and Table Lamp.

If any product meed your demand, please contact us for further information.
Your any inquiry or requirement will get prompt attention.

Best regards,
Simon Hoo

October 09, 2018 |