Re:New arrival ,TWS earbuds bluetooth 5.0 ,Full inspection 100% by human before ship

Dear partner ,
Glad to know u work on the bluetooth headphone market .Recommend u bluetooth5.0 new arrival :
M1+&M2+ mode: True wireless earbuds ,bluetooth 5.0,with custom battery 65 mah ,can work 6-7 hours for two earphones work together ,generally competitor’s is 50mah battery in the market ,can work 3-4 hours .
Why work with us:
1.Original source ,price is lower 5-8% in the market,one mark work with only one partner or agent, promise your profits.
2.100% full inspection by human before ship,make sure quality,our clients worked with us more than 1 years,repeat order
3.Patent private design ,easy to attract consumers ,unique in the market .
4.There is 150 workers with 2800 square meters work room.It is 3k-5k produce capacity ,fast delivery time
Would u like to check new arrival catalogue ?Please give me an answer !
Wait your reply ,thanks
Shine song
CU & August Enterprise Co., Ltd
C DAXU brand
What app:0086-13662290820
Wechat:2016-shine