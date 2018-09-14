Lithium battery and Lipo battery pack

Hi Buyer,



Glad to know you are on the market of rechargeable battery .



We are the professional recharegeable battery supplier of Ni-MH, Li-ion 21700 18650,14500.14430, 26650,32650, and li-polymer battery with 1-70C high drain( can do any size as your request) from ShenZhen China since 2002.



1.Our Market and the application:



Main clients from Europe, USA,

Our battery product has applied for RC planes, Racing cars, wireless devices, Power tools, and digital product.



2.Quality:

1 year Warrantte

Our battery product has got UL, CE, ROHS,and FCC approval

Famous brand factory LISNEN.



3.Price and Lead time:

Competitive price

Lead time for cells is 1-2weeks

Lead time for Customized pack: 2-3weeks.



To be professional battery supplier since 2002 year, we are looking forward to building long term business relation ship through our nice price and high quality.



If you have these batteries inquries of spec, samples, please contact us, and we will reply you soon.



Best regards

Jenny(Sales manager)



Mobile&Wechat :+86 13510206529丨Tel:86-755-36327010

Office Add： LongSheng TimesBuilding, Indurstrial West Road longhua, shenzhen, China.

FactoryAdd:3&5Floor,1Buliding,AArea,Longquan Industrial,Longhua Ditrict,Shenzhen,China