« CNC machinery & sheet metal fabrication | Main | 太陽城娱乐 ，注册存10元送您18元，100元起送388，2220786.COM入款享1%红利，天天返水1.2%，存取仅需1分钟 »

IC Test PCB supplier

Dear director,

How are you doing?
This is Andy from FasTechCircuit,a professional PCB manufacturer.
We have been manufacturing PCBs for more than 10 years,and cooperating with many well-known corporations around world, like Honeywell, Maxim...
We advantages as below:
Quick turn projects,prototype,medium volume as well.
Small MOV and MOQ.
Able to make HDI,Rigid&Flex boards,multi-layers upto 30 layers.
We believe our service will be beneficial for your company.Please feel free to send us the inquiry to test the price or services.
Andy

September 07, 2018 |