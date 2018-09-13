Cost effective and easy access to accelerate your design

Dear Sir/Madam,

Nice to meet you.

Wuxi Colead Rapid Prototyping Co.,Ltd. is a comprehensive enterprise, specialize in plastic and metal rapid prototype, rapid tooling, urethane casting ,SLA,SLS, sheet metal stamping,3axis,4 axis,5axis CNC machining, plastic mold, plastic injection products etc.

Available materials are below:

Plastic material includes ABS,PC,PMMA,PA,POM,TPU,PEEK,etc.

Metal material includes Aluminum alloy, Magnesium alloy, Zinc alloy, Copper,Iron,Steel,etc.

Our products are used in digital communication, home appliance, medical equipment, automotive parts, artistic construction, aerospace defense, mobile phone part, medical products etc.

we are experienced in industrial rapid prototyping, especially advanced technology for urethane casting, if you have difficult parts to fabricate, you can contact us. we can do complex elastomeric prototyping and something unachievable with 3D printing and CNC machining.

If you are not the right people, pls forward to responsible people with many thanks.

If you are interested in our service, pls contact me freely.