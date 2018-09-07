CNC machinery & sheet metal fabrication

Dear Friends:



How are you!



Does your company need Precision CNC Machining/stamping parts or sheet metal fabrication.

this is Wendy, Marketing manager of Dongguan Langyi Co.,Ltd.



our company is a Chinese manufacturer , build in 2001 past ISO9001 2008 over 17 years.

Since foundation in 2001 , we specialized in:

* CNC Turning

* CNC Milling

* Precision Machining

* stamping

* welding & Assembly



MOQ: 50pcs

Max precision: +/- 0.005mm



Rapid prototype available, small quantity acceptable!

looking forward to cooperating with you.



best regards,

Wendy Law

Dongguan Langyi Industrial Co.,Ltd

Tel : +86-0769-83219543 83220543 (803)

Fax: +86-0769-83811470

Mobile : 0086-15817434301

Address : Xiangxi Industrial Zone,Liao Bu , Dongguan city ,Guangdong province,