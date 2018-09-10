CNC machinery & sheet metal fabrication

Dear Friends:
How are you!
Does your company need Precision CNC Machining/stamping parts or sheet metal fabrication.
this is Wendy, Marketing manager of Dongguan Langyi Co.,Ltd.
our company is a Chinese manufacturer , build in 2001 past ISO9001 2008 over 17 years.
Since foundation in 2001 , we specialized in:
* CNC Turning
* CNC Milling
* Precision Machining
* stamping
* welding & Assembly
MOQ: 50pcs
Max precision: +/- 0.005mm
Rapid prototype available, small quantity acceptable!
looking forward to cooperating with you.
best regards,
Wendy Law
Dongguan Langyi Industrial Co.,Ltd
Tel : +86-0769-83219543 83220543 (803)
Fax: +86-0769-83811470
Mobile : 0086-15817434301
Address : Xiangxi Industrial Zone,Liao Bu , Dongguan city ,Guangdong province,
How are you!
Does your company need Precision CNC Machining/stamping parts or sheet metal fabrication.
this is Wendy, Marketing manager of Dongguan Langyi Co.,Ltd.
our company is a Chinese manufacturer , build in 2001 past ISO9001 2008 over 17 years.
Since foundation in 2001 , we specialized in:
* CNC Turning
* CNC Milling
* Precision Machining
* stamping
* welding & Assembly
MOQ: 50pcs
Max precision: +/- 0.005mm
Rapid prototype available, small quantity acceptable!
looking forward to cooperating with you.
best regards,
Wendy Law
Dongguan Langyi Industrial Co.,Ltd
Tel : +86-0769-83219543 83220543 (803)
Fax: +86-0769-83811470
Mobile : 0086-15817434301
Address : Xiangxi Industrial Zone,Liao Bu , Dongguan city ,Guangdong province,