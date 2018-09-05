2018 Best Freight forwarder company from China

Dear Sir or MadamNice dayMy name is wells, We are freight forwarders and Logistics Company located in Shenzhen,China, Thank you very much for checking my mail. Let me introduce our main service:1. Sea/ocean freight shipping (both FCL&LCL)for imports/exports2. Air freight shipping (exports/imports)3. Customs clearance and dispatch cargo service4. Ro Ro services5. Project shipments6. Break-bulk and heavy lift equipment shipments7. Amazon warehouse door to door serviceWe would therefore like to request for your business cooperation. Please send to us all your shipments, inquiries as well as requests. We have very competitive rates as well as we provide the best services to our customers/clients once they trust us with their cargo. We do handle shipments from/to all over the world. Please feel free to contact us , We will be glad to work with you. Try us with your shipments and let us have a chance to prove how we are to you and your customers.Thanking you in advance and looking forward to your positive reply.Best RgsWellsMobile(WhatsApp/WeChat) : 0086 15012873667u0k7u0k7u0k7u0k7u0k7u0k7u0k7u0k7u0k7u0k7u0k7