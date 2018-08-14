taking care of your photos

Shooting pictures is easy. However,the most important part often involves

the editing part after the shooting.

For many professional photographers, post processing photo editing has

become a necessity.

They may have shot good pictures yes but they still need to make them

great. It is at this point that image editing technique is applied.



Photo editing is a broad term that includes enhancement that makes a raw

photo more precious and attractive.

This is a simple, yet complicated process that is carried out in a studio

using software such as Photoshop

or GIMP which supports various features which are useful in photo editing.



What we do here:

Adding, removing and replacing objects / people from the photograph

Adding / removing / correcting background

Improving picture quality

Improving resolution and lighting

Color corrections brightening key elements, adjusting tones & contrasts



Also about our portrait retouching services:

– Skin retouching without blurring and losing skin texture

– Spots, blemishes, acne removal

– Wrinkles and eye bags smoothing

– Hair retouching; Stray hair removal

– Eyes/teeth enhancement

– Braces removal

– Double chin removal; Facial reshaping/slimming

– Make-up correction or application

– Color grading

– Preparing files for print



Let us know if you have any photos for working.



Thanks,

Jessica