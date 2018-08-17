« 太陽城集团：2220670。COM邀您住册嶺28，赢280缇现，至尊反点2.0%，投住每天抽取额外伽奖588圆愁只是（AD） | Main

Quotation of PCB project

Hi Madam/Sir,



We area professional PCB supplier of quick-turn prototype and mass production from 2-40 layer boards with UL approval.

We can provide you: Rigid PCB up to 40 layers, Impedance control, Buried-blind vias, Hard/Soft Gold ... Material range: FR-4 (130TG-180TG),Halogen free laminate, Rogers, Teflon..

Now we are working with MAXIM,Creation in US, Wuerth Elektronik in Germany & India... Any question or requirement, please feel free to contact us.

Thanks and regards

Have a nice day!



=========================================
Andy. Yu

August 17, 2018 |