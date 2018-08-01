Professional manufacturer of sheet metal fabrication & metal parts

Dear Sir/Madam:
Good day!
We are a global manufacturer and supplier of sheet metal fabrication CNC machined parts , our main products are as following:
Audio panel (front & rear panel, chasis)
Precision turning machining part
Casing Front & Bottom cover
Bending metal bracket
Contact spring
Screw & Nut
Stretching metal bucket
Metal grille
Emi/RF shield
Heatsink
We have cooperated with many foreign brands and we believe that we can provide you with better services.
If you have any related enquiry, pls feel free to contact me. Welcome inquiries!
Kind Regards
Wendy -Sales Manager
Dongguan Langyi Industrial Co.,Ltd
Tel:+86-0769-83219543 / 83220543(803) Fax:+86-0769-83811470
Whatsapp: 0086-15817434301
Address: Xiangxi Industrial Zone,Liao Bu,Dongguan city,Guangdong province,China
Good day!
We are a global manufacturer and supplier of sheet metal fabrication CNC machined parts , our main products are as following:
Audio panel (front & rear panel, chasis)
Precision turning machining part
Casing Front & Bottom cover
Bending metal bracket
Contact spring
Screw & Nut
Stretching metal bucket
Metal grille
Emi/RF shield
Heatsink
We have cooperated with many foreign brands and we believe that we can provide you with better services.
If you have any related enquiry, pls feel free to contact me. Welcome inquiries!
Kind Regards
Wendy -Sales Manager
Dongguan Langyi Industrial Co.,Ltd
Tel:+86-0769-83219543 / 83220543(803) Fax:+86-0769-83811470
Whatsapp: 0086-15817434301
Address: Xiangxi Industrial Zone,Liao Bu,Dongguan city,Guangdong province,China