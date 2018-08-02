Manufacturer of Power bank/Supplier of Wal-Mart

Dear Friend,This is Serena Hu from U-Create Technolgy Industrial Co.,ltd Specialized in USB Flash Drive & Memory card & Power bank for 10 years;Our Advantage:1)Fast delievery time;2)High speed & famous brand chip;3)10%-20% Low deposit;4)Free logo printing service;5)95% designs usb flash drive can be customized with PVC material at MOQ 300pcs;Our Partners:Wal-mart/Disney/Office Depot/Shell etc other famous companies;May I know your Phone/Whatsapp or Wechat,we can talk more information there;We will be your reliable business partner.Best Regards，SerenaU-Create Technolgy Industrial Co.,ltdProduction Line:USB Flash Drive|Memory card|Power bank

Http://www.globalsources.com/u-create.co