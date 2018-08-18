Don't miss these excellent manufacturers - signage, lightbox, channel letter and POP











Signage, exhibition system and advertising system has become a hit with retailers, corporations, exhibitions, buildings. They are now apply for interior and exterior applications.









How to find the excellent signage manufacturer?







The 3 day exhibition (19-21 September) in Shanghai —— SIGN CHINA 2018 is the answer.











HANGZHOU BANNERMATE EXHIBITION SYSTEM CO., LTD.











W3 C02



SEG popup



a revolutionary and modular popup system,could be used as a backwall, lightbox or various solutions.







SHANGHAI LIYU OPTOELECTRONIC CO., LTD.











W3 G11



Customized LED NEON SIGN



led neon sign with 1 invention and 7 utility patents,make any creative design possible,send us the design the customized sign will be available.







BDX SIGNS (HK) CO., LTD.











W3 G02



Scrolling Systems



BDX Signs is the pioneer of supplying scrolling advertising systems in kits. With 10 years of experience, we boast the best products is the market at affordable prices







LINGTONG EXHIBITION SYSTEM CO., LTD.











W3 C13











Lingtong Exhibition System Co., Ltd was the first one specialized in researching, developing and producing exhibition system products in China







Over 100 signage companies have confirmed to attend SIGN CHINA 2018.











If you need to purchase Signage, Lightbox, Channel Letter, Other POP Items, you can’t miss SIGN CHINA !







Please save the date to visit SIGN CHINA 2018



























