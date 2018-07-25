Traditional and Digital Signage Are All in Here！

If you cannot read the E-Newsletter below, please click here.
As one of the biggest shows in advertising and sign industry, SIGN CHINA has become the most important platform for souring and information exchange.
•
SIGN CHINA will cover 100,000 sq.m. and attract 1,200 exhibitors to display the latest equipment, supplies, technologies and services in sign and ad industry.
•
Future Sign Academy (FSA) will gather global industry leaders to share insight on industry development and trend.
•
Naturalized to the green environment tide of the world and the strong demand of buyers, SIGN CHINA has established a new Theme Display for “Textile and Digital Printing”.
•
1,200 outstanding companies will show the pinnacle in advertising and sign industry, you will have access to experience the latest products, technologies and services in SIGN CHINA.
SIGN CHINA will be held in September 19-21, Shanghai.
REGISTER NOW TO REACH：
Win 1-night Hotel
Big Hotels Discount
VIP Badge
SIGN CHINA Souvenir
7 days left ! The 1st round lucky draw to win one night hotel will ends on June 20. The winners will be annnounced soon.
Over 100 signage companies have confirmed to attend SIGN CHINA 2018.
If you need to purchase Signage, Lightbox, Channel Letter, Other POP Items, you can’t miss SIGN CHINA!
Below are the exhibit of the new exhibitors:
W2 C01
SHANGHAI BOBANG SIGNAGE CO., LTD.
W3 C13
LINGTONG EXHIBITION SYSTEM CO., LTD.
W3 C56
GuangZhou ZOLONG ADVERTISING EQUIPMENT CO.,LIMITED
W3 D64
GuangZhou ZOLONG ADVERTISING EQUIPMENT CO.,LIMITED
B5T-007001 Human Vision Components (HVC-P2)
•
HVC incorporates ten different image sensing functions like Face recognition in an easy-to-mount and compact format to provide image sensing capability to various devices.
•
Choice of wide-angle type and long-distance type depending of detection distance or range needs.
•
Incorporates ten different image sensing functions used to recognize people's conditions.
Except for the above exhibitors, nearly 150 other exhibitors have confirmed to attend SIGN CHINA 2018. They will bring more ideas and more surprise to us!
We sincerely invite you to register and visit the show onsite, to experience the innovative equipment and technologies, you can not miss SIGN CHINIA 2018!
.......................................................................................
If you no longer wish to receive these emails, click on the following link: unsubscribe