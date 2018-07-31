Top 10 China gifts supplier

Dear Sir/Madam ,

This is Hayley Yan ,hope this letter find you well .

We’re professional exporter for promotional gifts ,which have been in the field more than 20 years .Many customers from more than 30 countries have become our long business term partners .

Our production and sales including :

Christmas gifts ,textile ,bags ,outdoor products ,electronic products ,desktop supply ,houseware ,travel kit ,bar supply ,drinkware ,school & office ,toys and automobile accessories

For any corporation gifts,premium gifts,business gifts,event gifts and and advertising gifts ,for Distributors and wholesalers .

Welcome to contact us for any inquires ,thanks !



Best Regards,

GZ ENJOY

Hayley Yan

Tel :+86 20 36027892

Mobil /Whatsapp/Wechat :+ 86 13928981820

Address: No98 JinLiuJie ,LuoGang District ,Guangzhou ,China