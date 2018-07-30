Printed Circuit Board(PCB)

Dear friend,



Wish everything is going well with you!



We are FasTechCircuit focus on high-quality PCBs(printed circuit board).



Our capabilities is up to 40 layers



We can support HDI board with 4mil laser holes, Rigid board, FPC, Rigid-flex board, selective hard gold board up to 50up, high frequency board with Rogers material...



If any of these items is interest to you, please let us know.



We will be happy to give you a quotation upon receipt of your detailed requirements.





Thanks for your consideration!