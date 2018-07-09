Dear
Manager,
How
are you? This is Yoyo from Visa Mould. We got the information that you might
need the mold manufacture and injection molding services.
We
always keep good quality and reliable cooperation for global valued customers.
Here is our capabilities as follow:
1.
Automotive + tooling
2.
Vehicle + tooling
3.
Making vehicles+ tooling smarter
4.
Mobile Computers+ tooling
5.
Printers + tooling
6.
Hybrid system mold
7.
Barcode Scanners+ tooling
8.
Wireless Parts+ mold
Pls feel free to send us a RFQ for quotation testing
if you have any new project on hand. Any concern, please let us know soon. Have
a nice day. Thanks.
Best
Regards,
Yoyo
Huang
14001:2004
ISO Certified
Visa
Mould Industrial Limited
Add:JiangNan
Industrial Park,ShaBeiLi Village,
LongDong,
LongGang Street, LongGang District,Shenzhen
Skype:
yoyo.gf
WhatsApp:+8618617115614
Email:yoyonice99@126.com
Tel:
+86-755-2992 8690
Fax:
+86-755-2992 8697