Kim Xiang , would like to do business with you

Â
What are your connections up to?
See updates
Â
You have unread messages fromÂ Â KimÂ Â XiangÂ Â Â Â
Kim XiangÂ
Â
Â
Â
Hi df27e3ee93a72648@typepad.com
, Â Â
KimÂ Xiang from (Wuxi K-X Steel-IndustryÂ IntlÂ Co.,LTD). We're interested in your steel product and want to make large order with best FOB Prices..Â Â Read MoreÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
Â
Â
Â
Â
Read
Â
?
Â
Â
Â
UnsubscribeÂ Â |Â Â Help
You are receiving Network Updates Digest emails.
This email was intended for Learn why we included this.
Â© 2018 LinkedIn Ireland Unlimited Company, Wilton Plaza, Wilton Place, Dublin 2.Â LinkedIn is a registered business name of LinkedIn Ireland Unlimited Company.Â LinkedIn and the LinkedIn logo are registered trademarks of LinkedIn.