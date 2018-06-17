Supplier of New Bluetooth Speakers,private models

Hi Dear,



Glad to know that your company are selling Bluetooth Speakers.We are professional supplier of Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth speaker,Fabric Bluetooth Speaker and TWS Bluetooth Speakers in Shenzhen,China.I am writing this email to enquire if we could work together in the near future.



Our company has our own R&D team.Most of our Bluetooth Speakers are our private models.We design,develop and produce them by ourselves.



1.Our products have BQB, FCC, CE and RoHS certificates

2.We develop 6-10 new models per year

3.Our products have high cost performance

4.We accept small order.

5.We accept OEM/ODM order.



Please contact us if you want to know more about us.



Thank you.

Best regards,

Billy