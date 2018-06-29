Dear Friend :
Nice day ! We provide Shipping service from China with economic price and professional one step service .
Our other main shipping services as below :
1. Sea Freight ; Air cargo ; Express Delivery
2. F B A ; Door to Door Service (DDU; DDP)
3. Railway Freight ; Truck Service
4. Customs Brokerage (including Tax refund service)
5. Warehouse Services
6. Project Logistics
7. Purchasing Agent
Value-Added Service :
1. Check the suppliers credit and Inspection goods service . Pay suppliers for you .
2. We can offer export license and all customs documents (include customs clearance and commodity inspection, fumigation etc) . and useing our company name be the shipper .
3. Pick up goods from different suppliers . Consolidate in one shipment in our warehouse to save shipping cost .
We are providing professional and reliable logistics service . Pls kindly contact us for best shipping price .
Best rgs
Johnny
Global Interlink Logistics Company.
Nice day ! We provide Shipping service from China with economic price and professional one step service .
Our other main shipping services as below :
1. Sea Freight ; Air cargo ; Express Delivery
2. F B A ; Door to Door Service (DDU; DDP)
3. Railway Freight ; Truck Service
4. Customs Brokerage (including Tax refund service)
5. Warehouse Services
6. Project Logistics
7. Purchasing Agent
Value-Added Service :
1. Check the suppliers credit and Inspection goods service . Pay suppliers for you .
2. We can offer export license and all customs documents (include customs clearance and commodity inspection, fumigation etc) . and useing our company name be the shipper .
3. Pick up goods from different suppliers . Consolidate in one shipment in our warehouse to save shipping cost .
We are providing professional and reliable logistics service . Pls kindly contact us for best shipping price .
Best rgs
Johnny
Global Interlink Logistics Company.