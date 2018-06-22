RFQ SHIPPING180204#df27e3ee93a72648@typepad.com

Hi
There df27e3ee93a72648
Do
you have any air or sea shipments need to delivery from china to you or from
your place to China? If so, we can offer a competitive rate on the
delivery of your shipments.
Enclosed
are our airfreight for cargo over 100 kilos from our Shenzhen(China) warehouse
to your different airport mentinoed.
( rate for negotiable)
if
you are not sure how to calculate freight charges on a particular shipment,
simply email us your shipment information (weight, dimension of each carton ),
we will be glad to send you the quote.
we
look forward to hearing from you.
Best
Regards/ Victoria
Yeung
Retek
Logistics (H.K)
Limited
******************************************************
Tel:
+86-755-82726548 (10 line)
H/P:
+86 13392886375
Fax:
+86-755-82974958
E-mail:
info@rete
k86.com
Add:
B9th Floor, No103 HongLi Road,
FuTian,Shenzhen,PRC.
Skype
ID: retekshirley
QQ:2294233302