Hans Scot sent you a new message































Â









Trade Center

The following message was generated before 21 May 2018 08:12 (PST)





























The buyer set up privacy protection, we provide you with a proxy-mail address, you can reply to the e-mail address to contact the buyer.















Micheal Ray from Germany has sent you an inquiry















View Details



Manage Your Orders

















Ms. Keshnie Govender (RIVERBRIDGE TRADERS (PTY) LTD)

















df27e3ee93a72648@typepad.com

,

















I am interested in your products, could you be so kind to tell me the shipping cost of your product to South Africa and payment terms.



What is the loading capacity for a 40' container?







Looking forward to your reply.

































FAQ:















1. Tips for International Trading on Alibaba.com















2. Some top tips for safe trading on Alibaba.com



























Recent Activity on Alibaba.com:















1. Pipelines for ordering on Alibaba.com















2. Recent new functions and promotions on Alibaba.com

















































Email Setting | Customer Services |















Help center | My Alibaba



















You received this email because you are registered on Alibaba.com









Read ourÂ Privacy Policy and Terms of Use



Alibaba.com Hong Kong Limited.



26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong



Tel: (+852) 2215-5100









Alibaba Hong Kong Limited



26th Floor, Tower 1, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong



Telephone: (+852) 2215-5100