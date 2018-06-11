Hans Scot sent you a new message

Â
Trade Center
The following message was generated before 21 May 2018 08:12 (PST)
The buyer set up privacy protection, we provide you with a proxy-mail address, you can reply to the e-mail address to contact the buyer.
Micheal Ray from Germany has sent you an inquiry
View Details
Manage Your Orders
Ms. Keshnie Govender (RIVERBRIDGE TRADERS (PTY) LTD)
df27e3ee93a72648@typepad.com
,
I am interested in your products, could you be so kind to tell me the shipping cost of your product to South Africa and payment terms.
What is the loading capacity for a 40' container?
Looking forward to your reply.
FAQ:
1. Tips for International Trading on Alibaba.com
2. Some top tips for safe trading on Alibaba.com
Recent Activity on Alibaba.com:
1. Pipelines for ordering on Alibaba.com
2. Recent new functions and promotions on Alibaba.com
Email Setting | Customer Services |
Help center | My Alibaba
You received this email because you are registered on Alibaba.com
Read ourÂ Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alibaba.com Hong Kong Limited.
26/F Tower One, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Tel: (+852) 2215-5100
Alibaba Hong Kong Limited
26th Floor, Tower 1, Times Square, 1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Telephone: (+852) 2215-5100