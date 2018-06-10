« Hi.Have a nice day! | Main | Bluetooth earphone manufactuer »

2018 new mode,support u win market

Dear friend,

Now we launched a new products --True wireless TOUCH earbuds

-1 year warranty ,can replace the new one when u back faulty one

-100% inspection ,0.1% faulty rate

- Patent design ,some mode support FCC/CE/ROHS

If you interested in our products, welcome to contact me.

Shine song

CU & August Enterprise Co., Ltd

June 10, 2018 |