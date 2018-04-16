wireless TOUCH earbuds -- desing to 2018

Dear friend,
Now we launched a new products --True wireless TOUCH earbuds
-1 year warranty ,can replace the new one when u back faulty one
-100% inspection ,0.1% faulty rate
- Patent design ,some mode support FCC/CE/ROHS
If you interested in our products, welcome to contact me.
Shine song
CU & August Enterprise Co., Ltd
Now we launched a new products --True wireless TOUCH earbuds
-1 year warranty ,can replace the new one when u back faulty one
-100% inspection ,0.1% faulty rate
- Patent design ,some mode support FCC/CE/ROHS
If you interested in our products, welcome to contact me.
Shine song
CU & August Enterprise Co., Ltd