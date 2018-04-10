Smart life choose smart wifi socket

Respected Sir/Madam,

Greetings.



We are from Shenzhen Chanceon Technology Co.,ltd,and specialized in various consumer electronics products for many years, such as below :



Smart wifi socket

Phone case/phone holder

Power bank

Selfie-stick

Data cable

Laser virtual keyboard



We?always?developing?a?series?of?new?design?to?help?our?customer?catch?the?market



If you are interested in. Contact me pls.



Looking forward to your soon news.



Best?regards?

Maggie?Dong(?MS)

Sales?Supervisor?