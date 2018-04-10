Hi,here are the interesting smart products for you

Respected Sir/Madam,

Greetings.

We are from Shenzhen Chanceon Technology Co.,ltd,and specialized in various consumer electronics products for many years, such as below :

Smart wifi socket

Phone case/phone holder

Power bank

Selfie-stick

Data cable

Laser virtual keyboard

We always developing a series of new design to help our customer catch the market

If you are interested in. Contact me pls.

Looking forward to your soon news.

Best regards

Maggie Dong( MS)

Sales Supervisor