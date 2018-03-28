smart design for your fair decoration

Hello,



Do you know the high quality display equipment is very important in the Meeting stuff and exhibition, openning ceremony, production promotion, exhibition and products briefing? Because it’s your Corporate Identity.



Sanshengxin Display is TOP10 display equipment manufacturer in China, our banners and display stands are top quality with 2-3 years’ guarantee.



When you prepare your event, promotion, exhibition, etc, come to us for the big surprise.



Thanks & Best regards,

Shirley Tang

Shenzhen Sanshengxin display equipment Co., Ltd.

Ms. Shirley Tang

Tel: +8613699899676; +8618926489642

WhatsApp: +8613699899676