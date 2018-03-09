Re:2018 new mode,support u win market



Dear

Take your time to recommend u 2018 new mode :

Why work with us:

1. Small MOQ :100units

2. Price is lower 5-8% in the market

3. 1 year warranty ,can replace the new one when u back faulty one

100% inspection ,0.1% faulty rate

4. Patent design ,some mode support FCC/CE/ROHS

Who working with us(Worked more than 1 year time)

Walmar(USA&JAPAN), Inno3C(HK) ,ONEW(Korea),CHRIVO(India), Astrum(Asia),Bayan Audio(UK)

Pls check the catalogue and will u test the sample ?

Wait your reply ,thanks

Shine song

CU & August Enterprise Co., Ltd

