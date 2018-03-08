Dear friend,

As more than 10-years professional cnc machining and SLA 3D printing factory(BV certification),cnc machining is always our strong and basic ability.

We are specialized in customing precision metal prototypes?and we have exported lots of precision metal prototypes all over the world.

Core competencies : prototype and small batches production in cnc machining and 3d printing with kinds of material.

Free sample

Best regards

kelly

NING BO REDSUN RAPID PROTOTYPE?CO.,LTD.

ADD:Room 1707,Zhongsu International building,NO.232 New North Road,Yuyao ,Ningbo City,Zhejiang Province,China.