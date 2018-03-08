Prototype pcb assembly in very low price and one week lead time

Dear Sir

How are you?



We're the professional OEM manufacturer in China with over 16 years and we can offer you the service in electronic manufacturing,components sourcing and pcb layout,testing,etc.This is our main business and hope that we can have choice to work for you as your reliable partner in China.

We can help you design in low labor cost;

Making prototypes in one week;

Important point: Cost down on your volume order;

Offer 12 months warranty on our assembly jobs;

One stop Box build and moulding in house

We can offer the services covering these:

PCBs production,up to 16 Layers

Component procurement

PCBs assembly (SMT & DIP)

AOI,ICT,X-RAY,FunctionaL Testing

Moulding and plastic injection

Switching Power Supply



We don’t ask for Minimal order quantity and welcome for prototype and small volume order,We can offer fast quotation and production to help you win the market.

Please kindly send us your gerber file and bom list,so that we can make the quotation To you asap.



Thank you and look forward to hearing from you soon



Alisa Chen

Sales Director