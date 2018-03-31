« 2018 new mode,support u win market | Main

enquiry

Dear sir or madam , 
 
 
Good day!
We are a global manufacturer and supplier of sheet metal fabrication CNC machined parts, our main products are as following :
 
Audio panel (front & rear panel ,chasis)
Precision turning machining part 
Casing Front & Bottom cover     
Bending metal bracket             
Contact spring                     
Screw & Nut                       
Stretching metal bucket        
Metal grille                       
Emi/RF shield                     
Heatsink              
Excellent clients we have cooperation such as Harman Group (for JBL and crown ), Genveva , Malata , and received good reputations so far.

If you have any related enquiry, please feel free to contact us.
Thank you!
 
 
best regards,
Wendy Law
Dongguan Langyi Industrial Co.,Ltd
Tel : +86-0769-83219543 83220543 （803）
Fax: +86-0769-83811470
Mobile : 0086-15817434301
Address : Xiangxi Industrial Zone,Liao Bu , Dongguan city ,Guangdong province, China

March 31, 2018 |