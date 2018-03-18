2018 new mode,support u win market

Dear
Recommend u 2018 new mode :
X3T mode:True wireless TOUCH earbuds and 700MAH charging case
X4T mode:True wireless TOUCH earbuds and 5200MAH QI wireless charging
Who working with us(Worked more than 1 year time):
Walmar(USA&JAPAN), Inno3C(HK) ,ONEW(Korea),CHRIVO(India), Astrum(Asia),Bayan Audio(UK)
Why work with us:
1.Small MOQ :100units
2.Price is lower 5-8% in the market
3.12 months warranty ,100% inspection ,0.1% faulty rate
4.Patent design ,some mode support FCC/CE/ROHS
Shall I send u the catalogue to you ?
Wait your reply ,thanks
Shine song
CU & August Enterprise Co., Ltd
Recommend u 2018 new mode :
X3T mode:True wireless TOUCH earbuds and 700MAH charging case
X4T mode:True wireless TOUCH earbuds and 5200MAH QI wireless charging
Who working with us(Worked more than 1 year time):
Walmar(USA&JAPAN), Inno3C(HK) ,ONEW(Korea),CHRIVO(India), Astrum(Asia),Bayan Audio(UK)
Why work with us:
1.Small MOQ :100units
2.Price is lower 5-8% in the market
3.12 months warranty ,100% inspection ,0.1% faulty rate
4.Patent design ,some mode support FCC/CE/ROHS
Shall I send u the catalogue to you ?
Wait your reply ,thanks
Shine song
CU & August Enterprise Co., Ltd