« 广交会等各大的参展，想必您的也参加不少，怎么际且恍├峡突В\xAC新客户都在哪了，请加上我联系 | Main | 正面管教让我“跨界”成长 »

2018 MARCH CHINA SHIPPING PRICE



Untitled document

Dear Value Customer,
This is Emma Wang,from shenzhen A-glory logistics.In 2018,we are still committed to provideing China-Australia shipping service.When you have shipment from China to Australia,you are welcome to contact us for shipping space.We will give you better solution what you need.
Let us update the new shipping price for you for your ref as above

 
Best Regards
Emma Wang
Shenzhen A-glory logistics co ltd.
Tel:0755-23326162-808
Mobile/What's App:86-15869911290
Email:oversea05@a-glory.net
Skype:eoversea03@a-glory.net
NVOCC:09506

 

March 13, 2018 |