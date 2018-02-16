« CNC machining with aluminum prototype | Main

Home audio amplifier from ShenZhen Jumpta

Dear Sir/Madam:
Hope everything is well for you. This is Sunny from ShenZhen Jumpta.
We are a professional manufacturer of power audio amplifier. Founded over 10years.
Our main products is home small amplifier.
There be 10+10W, 20+20W, 30+30W, 50+50W etc.
You can choice with bluetooth or without bluetooth amplifier.
We can accept ODM/OEM. Print your Logo or brand on the product and package.
I will be very appreciate if you reply me soon.
Best regards,
Sunny Wong
Shenzhen Jumpta Technology Co. Ltd (HK JiaTai Technology Limited)
Add: 6F, A7 building, Tian Rui Industrial Zone, Fu Yuan 1st road,
Fu Yong Town, BaoAn District, Shen Zhen city, China. 518103

February 16, 2018 |