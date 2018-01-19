Higher quality & Cheaper drum/barrel/bucket heating blanket

Dear Sir,



We produce drum/barrel/bucket heating blanket more than 12 years.We have standard heating blanket for 200L/55G and 20L/5G drum/barrel/bucket .and we also can customzie for you.some standard heater are follow.





Specification



Drum heater

200L(55G)



Drum heater

200L(55G)



Drum heater

20L (5G)



Size



250×1740



125×1740



200×860



Voltage&power



200V 2000W



200V 1000W



200V 800W



Thermostat



30~150℃ know/-20~100 digital display -20~280digital display



Diameter



about：580mm



about：580mm



about：300mm

We also can customize for you,please tell me your barrel diameter and height.



