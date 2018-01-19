« Audio amplifier product list from ShenZhen Jumpta | Main | antistatic packaging »

Higher quality & Cheaper drum/barrel/bucket heating blanket

Dear Sir,
 
We produce drum/barrel/bucket heating blanket more than 12 years.We have standard heating blanket for 200L/55G and 20L/5G drum/barrel/bucket .and we also can customzie for you.some standard heater are follow.
 

Specification

Drum heater 
200L(55G)

Drum heater 
20L (5G)

Size

250×1740

125×1740

200×860

Voltage&power

200V 2000W

200V 1000W

200V 800W

Thermostat

30~150℃ know/-20~100 digital display -20~280digital display

Diameter 

about：580mm

about：580mm

about：300mm
We also can customize for you,please tell me your barrel diameter and height.
 
I am sorry for bother you!
Have a nice day!
 
Thanks & Best Regards
Lily
Sales manager
 

