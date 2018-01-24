Customize higher quality and cheaper silicone heater

Dear Sir,

I hope you everyting is well!

We are a manufacturer and we produce silicone heater more than 12 years.most of our silicone heater are customized.silicone heater is flexible,thin and light,so it is widely used for 3D printer heater,Novajet,electric vehicle battery,ultrasonic cleaning machine,camera,monitor telescope,slow cooker,freezing dryer,Distribution Cabinet outdoor equipment and Chemical industry.

1,OEM and ODM is welcome.

2,Voltage:3 V to 400v

3,Min.size:15x15 mm;max.size:1200X10000 mm

4,MOQ:2 PCS

5,Delivery time:7-15 days for samples,10-25 days for batch

6,Certificate:UL,CE,ROHS

If you have any question during using silicone heater?please contact us freely.we will give you some suggestions.



I am sorry for bother you!



Thanks & Best Regards

Lily

Sales manager

Shenzhen Fulianda Electric Heater Manufacture Co., Ltd.

ADD:No.26 Fu Ping North Road Pingdi Longgang Shenzhen Guangdong China Zip code 518117