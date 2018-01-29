Customize higher quality and cheaper polyimde heater

Dear Sir,

I hope you everyting is well!

We are a manufacturer and we produce polyimide heater more than 12 years.most of our polyimide heater are customized.polyimide heater is flexible,thin and light,so it is widely used for 3D printer heater,Novajet,electric vehicle battery,ultrasonic cleaning machine,camera,monitor telescope and so on.

1,OEM and ODM is welcome.

2,Voltage:3 V to 400v

3,Min.size:10x10 mm;max.size:480X1500 mm

4,MOQ:2 PCS

5,Delivery time:7-15 days for samples,10-25 days for batch

6,Certificate:CE,ROHS

If you have any question during using polyimide heater?please contact us freely.we will give you some suggestions.

I am sorry for bother you!

Thanks & Best Regards

Lily

Sales manager

Shenzhen Fulianda Electric Heater Manufacture Co., Ltd.

ADD:No.26 Fu Ping North Road Pingdi Longgang Shenzhen Guangdong China Zip code 518117